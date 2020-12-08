Two Killed In Auto-crash In Ogun

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, 0
Ogun-Accident

Two persons have died in a lone auto-crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State

The accident occurred on Monday at Fidiwo axis of the expressway

Four others were injured in the accident involving a Sharon space bus marked YEE 202 XA

Spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, blamed the driver for the accident by over speeding which made him to lose control of the vehicle The space bus, according to Akinbiyi, then skidded off the expressway and crashed into a swampy ditch.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: One Killed In Ogun Auto crash

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account