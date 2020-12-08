Two Killed In Auto-crash In Ogun

Two persons have died in a lone auto-crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State

The accident occurred on Monday at Fidiwo axis of the expressway

Four others were injured in the accident involving a Sharon space bus marked YEE 202 XA

Spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, blamed the driver for the accident by over speeding which made him to lose control of the vehicle The space bus, according to Akinbiyi, then skidded off the expressway and crashed into a swampy ditch.

