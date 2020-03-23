Two Hospitalized For Chloroquine Poisoning In Lagos

Lagos state has recorded cases of Poisoning from chloroquine tablets as Nigerians rushed to buy the drug to cure covid-19

Two persons had been rushed to hospitals for poisoning by the tablets

Special adviser to the state governor on health, Ore Awokoya, who made this known to AFP, says they are expecting poisoning of more people from the tablet

Awokoya says the rush for the tablet in the past few days is becoming worrisome, especially after President Trump says the drug is effective cure for covid-19

The special adviser says it is more worrisome that people are using the tablet without any guidance from medical doctors.

 

