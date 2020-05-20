Two Fresh Covid 19 Cases Recorded At FMC, Abeokuta

Two new confirmed Covid 19 cases have been recorded at the federal medical centre, Idi aba in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Both victims who were males, were brought from Lagos State to the hospital, last Saturday.

Head of the hospital’s public relations and information, Segun Orisajo, in a statement says they presented themselves at the facility’s accident and emergency unit.

Both of them, according to him, were immediately isolated from other patients, in line with the triage protocol it newly introduced, to protect staff and patients from likely infection by virus in the hospital.

According to Orisajo, the results of the samples of the patients which were immediately taken by vigilant staff, for Covid 19 test, returned positive on Tuesday afternoon.

They are to be moved to the Ogun State isolation centre, Ikenne, for treatment.

The two new cases has raised to seven, the confirmed cases recorded in the hospital since the first confirmed Covid 19 cases on May 9.

Out of the seven, two died, while two others were successfully treated of the virus.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s medical director, Professor Adewale Musa-Olomu, has asked members of the public, and patients in the hospital not to panic, as all medical staff who attended to both victims took all precautionary measures.

He also assures that the hospital now have adequate personal protective equipment in stock to protect staff of the hospital from likely infection.

