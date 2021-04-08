Turkish Top Officers Jailed For Life Over The Failed 2016 Coup

Former top-ranking officers in the Turkish army have been jailed for life in a mass trial of 497 defendants accused over the failed July 2016 coup.

Among those convicted were two men who stormed the public broadcaster to have the coup declared on live TV.

Tens of thousands of people have been held since the failed coup, which killed 251 civilians.

Twenty-two of those on trial in the so-called presidential guard regiment trial have been given life terms.

Another 2,500 Turks have already been jailed for life in earlier cases.

The failed coup continues to cast a shadow over Turkish public life, and particularly over President Erdogan’s relationship with the military.

When 104 retired admirals signed an open letter this week criticising a Vast Istanbul canal project championed by the president, 10 of them were detained to face charges similar to those leveled against the coup-plotters.

