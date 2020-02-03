Turkey Warns Russia, As Its Troops Clashed With Syria

Turkey says four of its soldiers have been killed and nine wounded in shelling by Syrian government forces in Syria’s north-western Idlib province

It said up to 35 Syrian soldiers “were neutralised” in retaliatory fire. There is no comment by the Syrian government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Russia not to stand in way of Turkish troops in the region over the shelling

Thousands of people have been fleeing an offensive by Syrian troops and their Russian backers against the last opposition stronghold in Idlib.

Many civilians have moved towards the border with Turkey.

Turkey and Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, signed a de-escalation deal for Idlib in 2018, but it has been frequently violated..

READ ALSO]Community Police: Police Await Further Directives

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter