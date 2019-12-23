Turkey Threatens To Block New Wave Of Refugees

Home Turkey Threatens To Block New Wave Of Refugees

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that his country cannot handle a “new refugee wave” from Syria.

Mr Erdogan speaking at an awards ceremony in Istanbul warned that a new influx would be “felt by all European countries”.

Tens of thousands of people have fled towards the Turkish border amid increased bombardment of the rebel-held Idlib province in North-West Syria.

Turkey already hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees – the largest refugee population in the world.

On Sunday, Mr Erdogan said more than 80,000 people from Idlib had fled to areas near the Turkish border amid heightened bombardments from Syrian and Russian forces.

The Turkish President warned of a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis when more than a million people fled to Europe if the violence did not end.

 

READ ALSO]Police Foil Highjacking Of Truck Conveying Cocoa Beans In Ogun

 

 

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account