Turkey Threatens To Block New Wave Of Refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that his country cannot handle a “new refugee wave” from Syria.

Mr Erdogan speaking at an awards ceremony in Istanbul warned that a new influx would be “felt by all European countries”.

Tens of thousands of people have fled towards the Turkish border amid increased bombardment of the rebel-held Idlib province in North-West Syria.

Turkey already hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees – the largest refugee population in the world.

On Sunday, Mr Erdogan said more than 80,000 people from Idlib had fled to areas near the Turkish border amid heightened bombardments from Syrian and Russian forces.

The Turkish President warned of a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis when more than a million people fled to Europe if the violence did not end.

