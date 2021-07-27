Tunisia President Accused Of Coup, After Sacking Prime Minister

Tunisia’s main political parties have accused the president of staging a coup after he sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament.

Kais Saied says he acted in accordance with the constitution

The move followed Sunday’s violent mass protests over the government’s handling of the Coronavirus outbreak and the economic and social turmoil.

Late on Monday, dismissed prime minister, Hichem Mechichi said he would hand his powers to whoever is appointed by Mr Saied.

In the early hours of Monday, the speaker of parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, who leads Ennahda, tried to get into the legislature.

When he was blocked by Mr Saied’s supporters, he and his own loyalists staged a sit-down protest

Also, clashes among Mr Saied’s supporters and opponents continued on Monday in the capital Tunis.

In a telephone call on Monday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken urged the tunisian president to “maintain open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people”

The UN also said “all disputes… Should be resolved through dialogue”, while the EU urged all sides involved to respect the rule of law and avoid violence.

There were similar appeals from the Arab league, Russia and Qatar.

