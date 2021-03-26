Tuberculosis Kills 162,000 Yearly In Nigeria

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, HEALTH WISE, 0

Tuberculosis is killing an average of 157,000 to 162,000 persons yearly in Nigeria

The figure was given by the Nigeria governor’s forum and Nigeria thoracic society separately as part of activities marking the 2020 TB day

The society in a statement by its president, Professor Prince Ele, Atan event to mark the day in Uyo, says about 162,000 were killed yearly by the disease

Ele says that an average of 430,000 others were infected yearly by the disease which according to him, is preventable and curative

For the Nigeria Governors Forum, its chairman, Kayode Fayemi in a statement puts the figure of those killed yearly by the TB related disease in the country at 157,000

Fayemi is optimistic that with targets and commitments expected by 2022, Nigeria will be back on track to end the TB by 2030

YOU CAN ALSO READ: NCDC On Alert As Ebola Virus Resurfaces In Guinea

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account