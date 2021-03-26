Tuberculosis Kills 162,000 Yearly In Nigeria

Tuberculosis is killing an average of 157,000 to 162,000 persons yearly in Nigeria

The figure was given by the Nigeria governor’s forum and Nigeria thoracic society separately as part of activities marking the 2020 TB day

The society in a statement by its president, Professor Prince Ele, Atan event to mark the day in Uyo, says about 162,000 were killed yearly by the disease

Ele says that an average of 430,000 others were infected yearly by the disease which according to him, is preventable and curative

For the Nigeria Governors Forum, its chairman, Kayode Fayemi in a statement puts the figure of those killed yearly by the TB related disease in the country at 157,000

Fayemi is optimistic that with targets and commitments expected by 2022, Nigeria will be back on track to end the TB by 2030

