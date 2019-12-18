Trump Writes Nasty Letter To US Speaker, Ahead Of Impeachment

US president, Donald trump has lashed out over his impending impeachment in a letter to top democrat Nancy Pelosi

Trump, in the letter, sent on Tuesday, accused Ms Pelosi, the speaker of the house of representatives of declaring “open war on American democracy”.

The US President faces an impeachment vote on Wednesday over allegations he pressured Ukraine for personal political gain.

He is expected to be impeached, setting up a trial in the senate.

On Tuesday evening, protests in support of impeachment were held in cities across the US, including New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

 

