Trump Unveils Long Awaited US Middle East Peace Plan

The US president, Donald Trump has presented his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, promising to keep Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital.

He proposed an independent Palestinian state and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over west bank settlements.

Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu at the white house, Mr Trump said his proposals could be the last opportunity for Palestinians.

He explains that his vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel’s security.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed the plans as a “conspiracy” adding that Jerusalem is not for sale,

Thousands of Palestinians protested in the Gaza strip earlier on Tuesday, while the Israeli military deployed reinforcements in the occupied west bank.

