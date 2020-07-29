Trump Stick to HydroxyChloroquine for Covid-19

US president Donald Trump has again defended the use of Hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, contradicting his own public health officials.

He said the malaria medication was only rejected as a covid-19 treatment because he had recommended its use.

His remarks come after twitter banned his eldest son for posting a clip promoting Hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine was first touted by Mr Trump in March. Two months later he surprised journalists by saying he had begun taking the unproven medication to ward off the virus.

Studies commissioned by the WHO, the us national institutes of health and other researchers around the world have found no evidence that or without the antibiotic azithromycin, as repeatedly recommended by president trump – helps treat coronavirus.

