Donald Trump and Ex-US Defence Secretary

Ex-US defence secretary James Mattis has denounced President Donald Trump, saying he deliberately stokes division.

Mattis said he was “angry and appalled” by Mr Trump’s handling of ongoing protests over the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police.

According to him, Donald Trump is the first president in his lifetime who does not try to unite the American people and does not even pretend to try to do so

Mr Mattis berated Mr Trump’s “abuse of authority” – and backed protesters seeking to uphold American values, as did ex-president Barack Obama.

Mr Trump described Mr Mattis as an “overrated general”.

Mr Mattis quit in 2018 after Mr Trump decided to pull US troops out of Syria

He has remained mostly silent since then until his rebuke of the Trump administration was published in the Atlantic magazine on Wednesday.

 

