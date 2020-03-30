Trump Extends US Covid 19 Restrictions Beyond Easter

Home Trump Extends US Covid 19 Restrictions Beyond Easter

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Trump Unveils Long Awaited US Middle East Peace Plan

President Donald trump has said federal coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing will be extended across the US until at least 30 April.

He had previously suggested that they could be relaxed as early as Easter, which falls in Mid-April.

Speaking during the latest coronavirus task force press briefing at the white house on Sunday, the president said that the US will be well on its way to recovery” by June.

Suggesting that the “peak” of death rates in the US was likely to hit in two weeks, Mr Trump said that nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory is won

 

White house medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci had earlier warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans.

The US now has more than 140,000 confirmed cases.

As of Sunday evening, 2,493 deaths had been recorded in the country in relation to covid-19, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins university.

 

READ ALSO]Osun Shutdown Over Covid 19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account