Trump Extends US Covid 19 Restrictions Beyond Easter

President Donald trump has said federal coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing will be extended across the US until at least 30 April.

He had previously suggested that they could be relaxed as early as Easter, which falls in Mid-April.

Speaking during the latest coronavirus task force press briefing at the white house on Sunday, the president said that the US will be well on its way to recovery” by June.

Suggesting that the “peak” of death rates in the US was likely to hit in two weeks, Mr Trump said that nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory is won

White house medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci had earlier warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans.

The US now has more than 140,000 confirmed cases.

As of Sunday evening, 2,493 deaths had been recorded in the country in relation to covid-19, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins university.

