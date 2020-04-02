Truck Driver Jailed For Reckless Driving

A truck driver has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment by an Abeokuta high court in Ogun state capital for reckless driving on a highway

The convict, Oyelami Adewale, was found guilty by Justice Patricia Oduniyi on two count charges of dangerous driving and causing the death of his victim.

The prosecuting counsel, who is a director in the state ministry of justice, J.O Mafe, had told the court that the convict committed the offence in August 2015 at Alapako along Ibadan/Lagos Expressway.

Justice Patricia Oduniyi, in her ruling, ordered the convict to serve seven years jail term for causing the death of his victim by dangerous driving and another two years for dangerous driving.

The jail term, according to Justice Patricia, is to run consecutively.

