A truck has crushed to death one person and injured four others at the toll gate axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Sango Ota.

The multiple crashes involved five vehicles, including two trucks and two motorcycles.

The accident occurred after the truck developed brake failure and hit other vehicles from behind.

The truck also ran over a group of commuters waiting to board commercial vehicles at the bus stop, killing one of them and crushing four others.

