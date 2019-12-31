Troops To Pull Out Of Volatile Areas From 2020

Troops To Pull Out Of Volatile Areas

The military is to begin a gradual pullout of troops from some of the volatile spots nationwide in the new year.

It is silent on where the troops will be withdrawn from, but the exercise is scheduled to begin as from the first quarter of 2020.

The naval chief of staff, vice-admiral ibok-ete ibas, made this known to the statehouse correspondents at the end of the security council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the place of the troops, he explains that police and Nigeria security and civil defence corps will take over fully the security in such liberated areas.

The naval chief says more new equipment are being acquired to fast track the ongoing military operations in the northeast and north-west regions.

At the moment, troops are on special security operations in more than 30 states, which the military had complained is overstretching its capacity

 

