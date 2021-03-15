Troops Foil Fresh Kidnap At Kaduna Airport And Secondary School

Armed bandits have broken into another boarding school overnight, in Kaduna State

This time, troops, assisted by police and security volunteers, foiled the attempt of the gunmen to abduct over 300 students from Government Science Secondary School, Kara in Kara local government area

The attack is coming a week after bandits abducted 37 students from Federal Government College of Forestry Mechanization

The abducted 37 students are still in the custody of the bandits

Internal security and home affairs commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, says that security forces and volunteers rescued 307 students from being taken away by the gunmen in the fresh attack on Sunday night

Aruwan says that students activated the security warning alert when the gunmen in large number invaded the college between Saturday night and Sunday morning

Troops, police and volunteers raced to the college and engaged the kidnappers in gunfight for hours, and prevented them from abducting students

Also, troops foiled a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on the staff quarter within the Kaduna airport complex

The attack is coming after last March 6 abduction of twelve persons in the staff quarter of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by gunmen within the complex

The gunmen returned to the airport in the early hours of Sunday on a mission to abduct people again from the staff quarters But the timely intervention by a joint team of army and air force frustrated the gunmen from succeeding in their mission

