Troops Foil Boko Haram Attack On Damaturu

Troops have foiled a fresh attempt by Boko haram fighters to infiltrate Damaturu, the Yobe State capital

The insurgents were intercepted at Babagana along Gashua road on Sunday, where they had destroyed telecommunication masts

Residents deserted the town, during the fighting between troops and invading insurgents

Spokesman of the sector two of operation Lafiya Dole, lieutenant Polycarp Oteh, who confirms the attack, says the insurgents were routed by Troops and Airforce warplanes

He asks residents of Damaturu not to panic, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

 

