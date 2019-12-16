TRCN Registers 2m Teachers Ahead Of Dec 31 Deadline

Home TRCN Registers 2m Teachers Ahead Of Dec 31 Deadline

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Teachers registration council of Nigeria (TRCN) says it has registered more than two million qualified teachers for teaching of basic education

The council plans to enforce the removal of teachers not on its register as from January 1, 2020

The council’s registrar, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, speaking to newsmen over in Abuja, says the over two million figure is huge, but still inadequate for Nigeria

He explains that federal government is bent on ensuring that unregistered teachers leave classrooms after December 31.

Ajiboye also says that the presidency had finalized plans to ensure that every teacher is computer savvy, by providing each of them with a computer, with the launch of its ‘one teacher, one laptop’ in 2020.

Teachers who benefit from the programme, according to him, will pay for the computer allocated to them by installments.

 

READ ALSO]Xmas Carol: CAN Urges Abiodun Not To Betray Trust Of People

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account