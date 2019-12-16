TRCN Registers 2m Teachers Ahead Of Dec 31 Deadline

Teachers registration council of Nigeria (TRCN) says it has registered more than two million qualified teachers for teaching of basic education

The council plans to enforce the removal of teachers not on its register as from January 1, 2020

The council’s registrar, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, speaking to newsmen over in Abuja, says the over two million figure is huge, but still inadequate for Nigeria

He explains that federal government is bent on ensuring that unregistered teachers leave classrooms after December 31.

Ajiboye also says that the presidency had finalized plans to ensure that every teacher is computer savvy, by providing each of them with a computer, with the launch of its ‘one teacher, one laptop’ in 2020.

Teachers who benefit from the programme, according to him, will pay for the computer allocated to them by installments.

