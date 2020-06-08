Travellers Arriving UK Now To Isolate For 14 Days

From Monday, most people arriving in the UK will have to quarantine for two weeks

Some people are exempt, including freight workers and medical professionals who are providing essential care.

The rules do not apply to transit passengers – i.e. People flying into the UK who then fly out without leaving the airport or passing border control.

Under the new rules, everyone, including British nationals, arriving in the UK will have to self-isolate for 14 days beginning today

Also, passengers arriving by plane, ferry or train will be asked to provide an address where they will self-isolate

If they are unable to provide an address, the government will arrange accommodation at the traveller’s expense

There will also be checks to see whether the rules are being followed

Those in quarantine must not go to work, school, public areas or have visitors

