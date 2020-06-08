Travellers Arriving UK Now To Isolate For 14 Days

Home Travellers Arriving UK Now To Isolate For 14 Days

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , INTERNATIONAL, , , 0
UK Covid-19

From Monday, most people arriving in the UK will have to quarantine for two weeks

Some people are exempt, including freight workers and medical professionals who are providing essential care.

The rules do not apply to transit passengers – i.e. People flying into the UK who then fly out without leaving the airport or passing border control.

Under the new rules, everyone, including British nationals, arriving in the UK will have to self-isolate for 14 days beginning today

  • Also, passengers arriving by plane, ferry or train will be asked to provide an address where they will self-isolate
  • If they are unable to provide an address, the government will arrange accommodation at the traveller’s expense
  • There will also be checks to see whether the rules are being followed
  • Those in quarantine must not go to work, school, public areas or have visitors

YOU CAN ALSO READ UK Signs African Trade Agreement Ahead Of Brexit

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account