Training Of Ogun Amotekun Recruits Begins

The training of the first batch of successful candidates for the Ogun State Amotekun Corps has taken off at various locations across the state

The training began on Wednesday after screening of applicants for the security jobs

The main training camp of the corps is at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu Ode

Commander of the Amotekun corps, David Akinremi, a retired police commissioner, made this known to Rockcity Fm correspondent, Yemi Eniola, in an interview in Abeokuta

The commander says there are Special Forces on ground to train the Amotekun Corp personnel to discharge their duties as expected. Members of the corps, according to Akinremi, will be deployed for immediate operation after the training.

