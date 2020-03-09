Tragedy Strikes Ondo Varsity Following Death Of Two Students

Tragedy has struck at Ajasin Adekunle University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo state, following death of two students in the institution.

One of the students, a 300 level student, was shot dead by gunmen on the campus.

Another, a 200 level student died from illness.

The university authorities has postponed the examination scheduled to hold as from Monday, following the two deaths over the weekend.

The university’s acting registrar, Opeolu Akinfenwa who announces the postponement of the examination, describes the death of the two students as a painful loss for the institution.

