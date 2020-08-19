Trace Officers Absent from Duty Posts after Truck Driver’s Attacks

Operatives of Ogun state traffic compliance and enforcement corps (trace) have deserted most of their duty posts in Abeokuta, after Tuesday’s violent protests by truck drivers

A few of trace officers seen near the duty posts this morning, dressed in mufti

The situation was the same at the Ibara trace office, near the continental hotel, where the situation was still chaotic, following the Tuesday’s attack

During the attacks, the truck drivers invaded trace’s major office at Ibara, damaging vehicles, motorcycles and several items in the office

They also chased trace operatives from their duty posts in the city on Tuesday

The truck drivers were protesting the death of one of their members, who was crushed to death, while the truck he was in, was attempting to escape arrest by trace officials in the early hours of Tuesday, near Ajebo

Trace spokesman, Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, says the incident, followed an attempt by a truck driver who violated the Covid-19 night curfew, to escape arrest

Akinbiyi explains that in the process, the truck’s driver’s mate fell and was crushed by another truck.

