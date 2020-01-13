TOP PDP, ADC Leaders Set For Formal Defection To Ogun State APC

Top Ogun State leaders of PDP and ADC are set to formally defect to the state APC.

Those expected to defect to the APC at a formal ceremony in Abeokuta on Tuesday, include the state ADC candidate in the 2019 governorship poll, Prince Gboyega Isiaka.

Publicity secretary of the state APC caretaker committee, Ambassador Tunde Oladunjoye, who made this known in a statement, says the ceremony will hold at the Ake Palace ground, Ake, Abeokuta.

Other opposition leaders expected to defect to the APC at the formal ceremony, are former Deputy Governor Salmat Badru, Chief Joju Fadairo, Chief Pegba Otemolu and Mrs Iyabo Apampa.

Others are Honorable Waliu Taiwo and a former House of Representatives member, Dave Salako.

Chairman of the state APC caretaker committee, Chief Yemi Sanusi, says the defection of the PDP and ADC leaders is a welcome development

 

