Toke Makinwa took to Instagram to reveal that she’s still a “hopeless romantic” even after

all life has thrown at her.

She said that she can’t wait to fall “hopelessly and madly in love” again.

She added: “I love love, hopefully, it loves me back someday.”

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter