Tochukwu Emerges Top Scorer In Europe’s Top Club

By scoring a brace in Crotone’s 4-1 hammering of Benevento at Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday evening, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo is now the top Nigerian scorer on the books of a European top five league club.

The striker took his tally for the season to six goals in the Italian Serie a, surpassing Liverpool Loanee, Taiwo Awoniyi who has tallied five goals in the German Bundesliga for union berlin.

While Simy has scored a league goal every 241 minutes, the 2013 under 17 world cup winner has found the net every 182 minutes.

In an attempt to prevent Simy from reaching the ball, Benevento’s Glik misdirected the ball into his own goal to give the home team the lead.

In the 29th minute, the Nigeria International Doubled Crotone’s advantage following a swift counter attack, and netted his second of the game nine minutes into the second half.

In addition to his six goals, Simy has recorded the same number of assists as Awoniyi – two in total.

Racing Genk’s Paul Onuachu is the outright top scoring

