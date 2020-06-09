Tipper Lorry Crushes Two To Death In Ogun

A tipper lorry has crushed a motorcyclist and his passenger to death at Oju Oro axis of Ota in Ogun State.

According to spokesman of Ogun State traffic compliance and enforcement corps (trace), Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident occurred when a motorcyclist rode against traffic and tried to manoeuvre between vehicles in a traffic jam.

In the process, a tipper lorry loaded with granite, marked XA 977 JBD, ran into another motorcycle in front of the truck.

The truck crushed the two motorcycles, killing one of the riders and his passenger on the spot, while another was injured.

