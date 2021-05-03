Tinubu Says War Drums Could Plunge Nigeria Into Another War

The APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has pleaded with those agitating for the break up of Nigeria to have a rethink

Nigeria, according to Tinubu, is better as one and indivisible country, and should not separate

Tinubu spoke at the special ramadan prayers held at the Lagos state house, Marina in Lagos

He says that the beating of war drums by some group of people could lead Nigeria into war situation like in Sudan and Iraq

The APC leader explains that Nigeria is yet to fully recovered from the Biafra war, and will not survive another round of war Recently, vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and several Nigerian leaders had issued such a warning that the ongoing security and political crisis could plunge Nigeria into a civil war

