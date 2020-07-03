Tinubu Says No Crisis in APC

The APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the party is not in crisis, as being speculated in several quarters

As such, Tinubu says there is no need for the reconciliation of APC leaders

Tinubu speaking, while receiving members of the APC caretaker committee to his Lagos residence, says what the party requires now is consultations on how the party will remain progressive

The caretaker committee, according to Tinubu, was set up for consultations to reposition the party, and not to reconcile members, since there is no infighting within the party

He admits that there could be disagreement, but this according to him could be discussed.

