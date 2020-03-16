Tinubu Blames APC Crisis On 2023 Presidential Ticket

The APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has blamed the crisis in the party’s national working committee on the desperation of some top party leaders for the 2023 presidential ticket

Such ambitious APC leaders, according to Tinubu in a statement, are behind the plot to remove Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman

The APC national leader, admits that Oshiomhole has his faults, but asks party leaders to remember how he steered the party through difficult polls

He says it will be an act of ingratitude to underrate the contribution of Oshiomhole for the growth of the APC

Tinubu also accuses the APC acting national secretary, Victor Giadom who convened the Tuesday’s meeting of national executive council, of being used by desperate politicians to destroy APC

Such ambitious APC leaders, according to Tinubu are seeking to hijack the party structures and organs, and thereby weakening them to pilfer party’s nominations for the 2023 presidential ticket

