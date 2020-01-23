Tinubu Backed The South West Joint Security Outfit, Amotekun

The APC National leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has backed the south west joint security outfit, Amotekun, saying it does not pose a threat to the foundation of Nigeria.

The former Lagos State governor, however, called for a private dialogue between the South West governors and the justice minister to resolve the misunderstanding over Amotekun.

He also wants the governors to correct lapses in the formation of the outfit before it becomes operational.

Tinubu, in his first reaction on the issue, said in a statement he personally signed that he had maintained a studied silence despite prodding from certain quarters that he should react.

The APC leader believes that Amotekun presents a great opportunity for Nigeria in its quest to enthrone true federalism he has been advocating since 1999.

He, therefore, regards the raging controversy on the issue as a step in the evolution of true federalism to clearly define federalism.

He warned that the fabric of the country could be torn by dangerous rhetoric of those who should know better.

READ ALSO]Enugu Says It Could Survive Without Allocation

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter