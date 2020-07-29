Thursday, Friday Declare Public Holiday for Sallah

Thursday and Friday this week have been declared a public holiday, to enable Nigeria’s Muslim Community celebrate Eid El Kabir.
Interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, announced the holiday in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.
The minister asks Muslim community to use the period to continue praying for peace, unity, prosperity and stability of Nigeria, amidst Covid-19 pandemic.
Aregbesola also urges them to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Mohammed.
The Eid El Kabir is to hold on Friday nationwide.