Three Tiers Of Govt Share 716bn Revenue For December 2019 Allocation

The three tiers of government have shared revenue totalling n716.29 billion from the federation account, as their allocation for the month of December 2019.

The revenue is higher than n635.82 billion they shared for the month of November 2019.

Permanent secretary in the federal finance, budget and national planning, Mahmood Isa-Dutse, announced the figure to newsmen, after the monthly meeting of the federation account allocation committee in Abuja.

He says the revenue shared came from the statutory revenue, value added tax and foreign exchange gains.

Federal government received allocation of n287.9 billion, 36 state governments (n197.3 billion, while 774 local governments got n143.6 billion.

Oil producing states receive additional n50.2 billion, while revenue receiving agencies were given n43.08 billion.

The revenue in the excess crude account is put at $324.19 billion.

