Three Robbers To Die In Osun

Three armed robbers have been sentenced by an Osun State high court to death by hanging.

The robbers are Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubuisi David and Adebirigbe Oluwaseun.

The convicts, were members of a robbery gang who robbed three banks in Ikirun on February 12, 2016, during which several people were killed in the robbery attack.

Seven of the robbery gang were also killed and others injured by the policemen who rushed to the robbery scene.

Justice Jide Falola in his judgement, ordered that they should be hung until they die.

The judge also orders the forfeiture of a cash sum of seven million, four hundred and eighty-six thousand, three hundred naira stolen from the banks to the Osun State government.

