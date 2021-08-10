Three Members Of Family Die After Eating Dinner

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, NEWS, 0

Three members of a family have died in Akwa Ibom State, after eating dinner in Uyo, the state capital

Victims of the tragic incident are 30 year old Uduak Obong, his seven year old daughter, and 18 year old sister, blessing

Spokesman of the state police command, Odiko Macdon, said the incident occurred at Obio Eboi axis of Uyo

According to him, they all died after eating rice before going to bed

The command, according to him, has started investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Three Members Of Family Die After Eating Dinner

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

August 2021
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account