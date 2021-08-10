Three Members Of Family Die After Eating Dinner

Three members of a family have died in Akwa Ibom State, after eating dinner in Uyo, the state capital
Victims of the tragic incident are 30 year old Uduak Obong, his seven year old daughter, and 18 year old sister, blessing
Spokesman of the state police command, Odiko Macdon, said the incident occurred at Obio Eboi axis of Uyo
According to him, they all died after eating rice before going to bed
The command, according to him, has started investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident
