Three Members Of Family Die After Eating Dinner

Three members of a family have died in Akwa Ibom State, after eating dinner in Uyo, the state capital

Victims of the tragic incident are 30 year old Uduak Obong, his seven year old daughter, and 18 year old sister, blessing

Spokesman of the state police command, Odiko Macdon, said the incident occurred at Obio Eboi axis of Uyo

According to him, they all died after eating rice before going to bed

The command, according to him, has started investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident

