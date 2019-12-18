Three Killed, 8 Injured In Ogun Autocrash

Three persons, including a child have died in a lone Autocrash on the Shagamu-benin expressway.

Eight others were injured in the Autocrash involving a Mazda commercial bus conveying 13 passengers.

The accident, according to the Ogun State traffic enforcement and compliance corps (trace) took place at the proposed mile twelve market.

Trace commander for Ogere divisional Command, H. Sulaiman, says the bus marked JJJ 140 XX was heading from Sagamu to Ijebu ode.

He says the driver lost control of the vehicle due to reckless driving and swerved into a bush.

Those injured had been taken to two private hospitals in Ogere.

READ ALSO]Ogun Assembly Okays Abiodun Cabinet List

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter