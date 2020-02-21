Three Children Die In Fire Outbreak

Home Three Children Die In Fire Outbreak

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Three children have died in a fire outbreak in their Parents’ home in Ihiala, Anambra state.

The children aged, two, four and five years of age were burnt to death in the midnight fire.

Their parents, according to neighbours were not at home when the fire broke out.

Neighbours says that the children were locked in a room by their parent in a room lighted by candle.

Spokesman of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, says the children died on the spot from varying degree of burning.

He says that the state police commissioner, John Abang, had ordered a discreet investigation of the incident.

 

READ ALSO]Ex Unilag Lecturer Jailed 21 Years For Raping Admission Seeker

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account