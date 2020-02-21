Three Children Die In Fire Outbreak

Three children have died in a fire outbreak in their Parents’ home in Ihiala, Anambra state.

The children aged, two, four and five years of age were burnt to death in the midnight fire.

Their parents, according to neighbours were not at home when the fire broke out.

Neighbours says that the children were locked in a room by their parent in a room lighted by candle.

Spokesman of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, says the children died on the spot from varying degree of burning.

He says that the state police commissioner, John Abang, had ordered a discreet investigation of the incident.

