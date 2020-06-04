A group of armed men dressed as healthcare workers have stolen a large amount of cash from a supermarket in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg.

The men pretended to be covid-19 health inspectors when they entered checkers supermarket.

They were wearing masks, face shields, gloves and white lab jackets, according to a news site report

They robbed $12,000; £9,000 from the pension pay-out point while pensioners were still standing outside

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing after personal protective equipment (PPE) destined for three districts in KwaZulu-Natal to aid in the fight against coronavirus went missing earlier this week.

YOU MAY ALSO READ South Africa Erects Fence On Border With Zimbabwe Over Covid-19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter