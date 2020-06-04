Thieves Posing as Health Officials Rob South Africa’s Supermarket

Home Thieves Posing as Health Officials Rob South Africa’s Supermarket

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , CRIME, HEALTH, , , 0
South Africa Health Officials

A group of armed men dressed as healthcare workers have stolen a large amount of cash from a supermarket in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg.

The men pretended to be covid-19 health inspectors when they entered checkers supermarket.

They were wearing masks, face shields, gloves and white lab jackets, according to a news site report

They robbed $12,000; £9,000 from the pension pay-out point while pensioners were still standing outside

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing after personal protective equipment (PPE) destined for three districts in KwaZulu-Natal to aid in the fight against coronavirus went missing earlier this week.

 

YOU MAY ALSO READ South Africa Erects Fence On Border With Zimbabwe Over Covid-19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account