These terms and conditions outline the rules and regulations for the use of Rockcity 101.9 FM’s Website.

Rockcity 101.9 FM is located at:

Radio House, Rockcity Avenue, Asero Estate, Abeokuta 101011 – Ogun State, Nigeria

By accessing this website we assume you accept these terms and conditions in full. Do not continue to use Rockcity 101.9 FM’s website

If you do not accept all of the terms and conditions stated on this page.

The following terminology applies to these Terms and Conditions, Privacy Statement and Disclaimer Notice and any or all Agreements: “Client”, “You” and “Your” refers to you, the person accessing this website and accepting the Company’s terms and conditions. “The Company”, “Ourselves”, “We”, “Our” and “Us”, refers to our Company. “Party”, “Parties”, or “Us”, refers to both the Client and ourselves, or either the Client or ourselves. All terms refer to the offer, acceptance and consideration of payment necessary to undertake the process of our assistance to the Client in the most appropriate manner, whether by formal meetings of a fixed duration or any other means, for the express purpose of meeting the Client’s needs in respect of the provision of the Company’s stated services/products, in accordance with and subject to, prevailing law of Nigeria. Any use of the above terminology or other words in the singular, plural, capitalisation and/or he/she or they, are taken as interchangeable and therefore as referring to same.

Cookies

We employ the use of cookies. By using Rockcity 101.9 FM’s website you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with Rockcity 101.9 FM’s privacy policy. Most of the modern-day interactive web sites use cookies to enable us to retrieve user details for each visit. Cookies are used in some areas of our site to enable the functionality of this area and ease of use for those people visiting. Some of our affiliate/advertising partners may also use cookies.

Hyperlinking to our Content

The following organizations may link to our Web site without prior written approval:

Government agencies;

Search engines;

News organizations;

Online directory distributors when they list us in the directory may link to our Web site in the same manner as they hyperlink to the Web sites of other listed businesses; and Systemwide Accredited Businesses except soliciting non-profit organizations, charity shopping malls, and charity fundraising groups which may not hyperlink to our Web site.

These organizations may link to our home page, to publications or to other Web site information so long as the link: (a) is not in any way misleading; (b) does not falsely imply sponsorship, endorsement or approval of the linking party and its products or services; and (c) fits within the context of the linking party’s site.

We may consider and approve in our sole discretion other link requests from the following types of organizations: commonly-known consumer and/or business information sources such as Chambers of Commerce, AARP and Consumers Union; dot.com community sites; associations or other groups representing charities, including charity giving sites, online directory distributors; internet portals; accounting, law and consulting firms whose primary clients are businesses; and educational institutions and trade associations.

We will approve link requests from these organizations if we determine that: (a) the link would not reflect unfavourably on us or our accredited businesses (for example, trade associations or other organizations representing inherently suspect types of business, such as work-at-home opportunities, shall not be allowed to link); (b)the organization does not have an unsatisfactory record with us; (c) the benefit to us from the visibility associated with the hyperlink outweighs the absence of Rockcity 101.9 FM; and (d) where the link is in the context of general resource information or is otherwise consistent with editorial content in a newsletter or similar product furthering the mission of the organization.

These organizations may link to our home page, to publications or to other Web site information so long as the link: (a) is not in any way misleading; (b) does not falsely imply sponsorship, endorsement or approval of the linking party and its products or services; and (c) fits within the context of the linking party’s site.

If you are among the organizations listed in paragraph 2 above and are interested in linking to our website, you must notify us by sending an e-mail to info@rockcityfmradio.com.

Please include your name, your organization name, contact information (such as a phone number and/or e-mail address) as well as the URL of your site, a list of any URLs from which you intend to link to our Web site, and a list of the URL(s) on our site to which you would like to link. Allow 2-3 weeks for a response.

Approved organizations may hyperlink to our Web site as follows:

By use of our corporate name; or

By use of the uniform resource locator (Web address) being linked to; or

By use of any other description of our Web site or material being linked to that makes sense within the context and format of content on the linking party’s site.

No use of Rockcity 101.9 FM’s logo or other artwork will be allowed for linking absent a trademark license agreement.

Iframes

Without prior approval and express written permission, you may not create frames around our Web pages or use other techniques that alter in any way the visual presentation or appearance of our Web site.

Reservation of Rights

We reserve the right at any time and in its sole discretion to request that you remove all links or any particular link to our Web site. You agree to immediately remove all links to our Web site upon such request. We also reserve the right to amend these terms and conditions and it’s linking policy at any time. By continuing to link to our Web site, you agree to be bound to and abide by these linking terms and conditions.

Rockcity’s Drop Your Songs

Filling and submitting the form on this page or joining the WhatsApp group: “Rockcity Drop Your Songs” means you have given RockcityFM the right to AIR your songs or album and play the said song or album on its radio transmission or on any of its social media platforms free of charge.

That RockcityFM reserves the right to accept, download, listen to, review, play on air or reject for revision or demand radio edited version(s) of the songs or album.

That dropping your songs with RockcityFM does not guarantee you that it will be played at a particular time-frame.

That RockcityFM may remove, block or restrict your access on its WhatsApp Group and its Website if terms and conditions are violated.

Removal of links from our website

If you find any link on our Web site or any linked web site objectionable for any reason, you may contact us about this. We will consider requests to remove links but will have no obligation to do so or to respond directly to you.

Whilst we endeavour to ensure that the information on this website is correct, we do not warrant its completeness or accuracy; nor do we commit to ensuring that the website remains available or that the material on the website is kept up to date.

Content Liability

We shall have no responsibility or liability for any content appearing on your Web site. You agree to indemnify and defend us against all claims arising out of or based upon your Website. No link(s) may appear on any page on your Web site or within any context containing content or materials that may be interpreted as libellous, obscene or criminal, or which infringes, otherwise violates, or advocates the infringement or other violation of, any third party rights.

Disclaimer

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, we exclude all representations, warranties and conditions relating to our website and the use of this website (including, without limitation, any warranties implied by law in respect of satisfactory quality, fitness for purpose and/or the use of reasonable care and skill). Nothing in this disclaimer will: limit or exclude our or your liability for death or personal injury resulting from negligence; limit or exclude our or your liability for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; limit any of our or your liabilities in any way that is not permitted under applicable law, or exclude any of our or your liabilities that may not be excluded under applicable law.

The limitations and exclusions of liability set out in this Section and elsewhere in this disclaimer: (a) are subject to the preceding paragraph; and (b) govern all liabilities arising under the disclaimer or in relation to the subject matter of this disclaimer, including liabilities arising in contract, in tort (including negligence) and for breach of statutory duty.

To the extent that the website and the information and services on the website are provided free of charge, we will not be liable for any loss or damage of any nature.

Variations To Terms Of Use

Publisher may revise these terms from time-to-time. Revised terms of use will apply from the date of the publication of the revised terms of use on the Site. It will be incumbent upon you to check Rockcity 101.9 FMs’ website on a regular basis to ensure that you are familiar with the latest version of the terms.

Entire Agreement

These Terms of Use, together with our privacy policy and other regulatory documents produced by Rockcity 101.9 FM constitute the entire agreement between you and Rockcity 101.9 FM, in relation to your use of the portal, and supersede all previous agreements in respect of your use of the portal.

Contact Information

If there are any questions regarding this privacy policy, you may contact us using the information below.

Radio House, Asero Estate

Abeokuta, Ogun State,

Nigeria.

E-mail: info@rockcityfmradio.com