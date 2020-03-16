Tension Still At Imasai As Police Arrest 8 Suspected Killer Of Officer

Eight suspects have been arrested in the Ogun State’s border town of Imasai, over the killing of a police inspector during a clash between a customs patrol and smugglers in the town
Police say they have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects, and will not rest until all those involved are rounded up
The town is still largely deserted, following the deployment of security personnel to the area on Sunday morning to fish out those responsible for the killing
Spokesman of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says the officer killed was a member of the border drill team, who was attacked in the town, while on a routine patrol with officers of the Nigeria customs service
Oyeyemi says the smugglers during the clash with the team, seized the rifle of the late police inspector, hit him with a car and then shot him dead
Meanwhile,Governor Dapo Abiodun has asked members of the border drill team to stop using firearms in the border communities
The governor in a statement by its chief press secretary, Kunle Somotin, says he is in contact with the army, the Nigeria customs service on the clashes between officers of the border drill team and smugglers in Imassai over the weekend
He explains that talks are ongoing to arrest those who killed the officer and those who escaped with his rifle..
READ ALSO]Man U Hails Ighalo’s Goal