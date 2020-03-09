Tension On Varsities Campuses As ASUU Meet Over IPPIS

There is tension on the campus of federal universities, over the failure of the presidency and academic staff union of universities (ASUU), to resolve their differences over the integrated payroll and personnel information system (IPPIS)

There is fear that lecturers may embark on a fresh indefinite strike, anytime from now, over the stalemate

The national executive council of ASUU met over the weekend in Enugu, to discuss the issue and the delayed full implementation of the 2009 agreement with the presidency

The presidency has threatened to stop the salaries of any lecturers in its universities who failed to enrol into the IPPIS from the month of February

The ASUU leaders have warned that the decision might disrupt academic activities in the universities

ASUU during a recent meeting with President Buhari on the IPPIS issue had tabled its own version of the payroll system which it claim accommodate the peculiarities of the University system.

READ ALSO]

Tragedy Strikes Ondo Varsity Following Death Of Two Students

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter