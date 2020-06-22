Tension In Ondo As Deputy Gov Defects To PDP

Ondo state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, has defected from APC to PDP, ahead of the state’s governorship poll

If he picks the PDP ticket, the deputy governor may face Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the forthcoming poll

The deputy governor who had been at loggerheads with the governor announced his resignation from APC at ward two, Apoi in Ese-Odo Local Government Area

He had been boycotting public functions since the last march

Ajayi, however, says he remains the deputy governor, despite his defection, dismissing pressure on him to resign

Earlier on Saturday night, he had a running battle with governor’s aides and security while attempting to move out some of his personal effects from the government house, Akure

The face-off which lasted several hours attracted the intervention of the state police commissioner

