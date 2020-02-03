Tension In Ogun Over Renewed Herders Attack

There is tension in Ogun west following the renewed clashes between herders and farmers in the axis

A farmer, according to residents of Fagboun village in the Yewa South local government area, was killed on Friday evening by a group of herders on his farm

Head of the village, Chief Simeon Fagboun, told the newsmen that the herders, who recently invaded the village, hacked the farmer to death on his farm

Chief Fagboun asked the state government to arrest the herders to avoid reprisal attack against herders in the area

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirming the incident, said that police were looking for the suspected herders and that the state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, had directed the homicide section of the command to embark on full investigation of the attack

Last Tuesday, residents of Iselu land in Oke Odan axis of Ogun West, complained about the invasion of their farmlands by herders

The community’s head warned that local warriors would be deployed against the herders if police fail to dislodge them from the area.

 

