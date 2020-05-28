Tension As Iyamu Picks APC Form Ahead Of Edo Gov Poll

Tension has gripped EDO state APC as Pastor Ize Iyamu emerged as the consensus candidate of Pro-Oshiomhole faction of APC for the party’s primaries, ahead of the state governorship poll.

Iyamu, a former EDO state PDP governorship candidate, collected his nomination form for the APC governorship primaries at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

He will now face Governor Godwin Obaseki also of APC, who is at the loggerheads with APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki speaking on a television programme on Wednesday, vows that nobody could stop him from getting the APC ticket to contest in the forthcoming governor ship poll.

Obaseki and Oshiomhole had been waging a fierce political battle for the control of EDO state APC machinery, ahead of the governorship poll.

 

