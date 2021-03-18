Ten Killed, 70 Injured In Gombe Crashes

Ten people have died and 70 others injured in two separate auto crashes in Gombe State

Two persons died in the first accident at aun-Gabi village on Bauchi-Gombe highway

It involved a Hummmer bus belonging to National Tourism Development Commission which collided with a Sharon Commercial Bus conveying people to a market

The second accident, which occurred along Darazo-Dukku road, claimed eight lives, including that of a nursing mother.

