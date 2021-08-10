TELCOS Lost 20.83m Subscribers In Six Months

Telecommunication companies lost 20.83 million subscribers in the first half of 2021, according to statistics by the Nigerian communications commission.

During the period, total number of subscribers fell from 187 million, 275 thousand, 547 in January 2021 to 166 million, 445 thousand, 547 in June 2021.

The revenue lost in the process is 17.88 Billion naira according to the association of telecommunications companies of Nigeria

MTN lost 5,464,322 subscribers.  Globacom lost 4, 463, 962 while Airtel lost 2, 759, 506 subscribers in the first half of the year.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Police Nab Telecoms Mast Vandals

