A teenage girl has been arrested in cross river state for allegedly dumping her one week old baby in a waste dump in Calabar.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Irene Ugbo, confirms the incident.

She says the teenage girl was arrested, following the report of the incident to the police by the teenager’s mother.

Witnesses say the girl dumped the baby inside an iron waste bin beside the office of Nigerian immigration in the city.

