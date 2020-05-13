The Rockcity 101.9FM Team

DJ SPEAKY

DJ SPEAKY

OAP

ADEKONOJO OLUWATOBI, hails from Ogun State but was born in Lagos State where he had his primary education before proceeding to Abeokuta

DJ KOOLIO

DJ KOOLIO

DJ

Afuwape Olusoji Moyosore popularly known as Dj Koolio. He is an award-winning Dj.

SHIRLEY OAIKHENAN

SHIRLEY OAIKHENAN

Head of Programmes

Head of Programmes Department, a Presenter and a Newscaster.

OLUFEMI OSINUGA

OLUFEMI OSINUGA

OAP

An indigene of Shagamu, went to Olabisi Onabanjo University.

BJ

BJ

OAP

Omobolaji Sampson is a Nigerian radio presenter, singer, and a red carpet host.

FRESH PRINCE

OAP
Eniola Obiyemi

ENIOLA OBIYEMI

OAP

A Native of Ilesa in Osun State. A graduate of English and Literary Studies in Ekiti State University.

