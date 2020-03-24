Teachers Arrested For Allegedly Having Carnal Knowledge Of Girl, 14

Home Teachers Arrested For Allegedly Having Carnal Knowledge Of Girl, 14

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Nigerian pastor arrested in Zambia for drug trafficking

A suspected randy secondary school teacher in Ogun State has been arrested for having an illegal carnal knowledge of a 14 year old girl, who is his student

The 23 year old suspect, Azunyere Chima, allegedly lured the girl to his house in Asese Ibafo, on the pretense of helping her with practical work

In the process, the teacher allegedly raped the girl, who bled from her private part

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimpbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, says the father of the girl reported the incident to the Ibafo police divisional headquarters

Detectives from the divisional police headquarters later arrested the suspect from his house at two unity close in the community.

 

 

READ ALSO]Ogun Rolls Out Tougher Measures To Fight Covid-19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account