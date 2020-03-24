Teachers Arrested For Allegedly Having Carnal Knowledge Of Girl, 14

A suspected randy secondary school teacher in Ogun State has been arrested for having an illegal carnal knowledge of a 14 year old girl, who is his student

The 23 year old suspect, Azunyere Chima, allegedly lured the girl to his house in Asese Ibafo, on the pretense of helping her with practical work

In the process, the teacher allegedly raped the girl, who bled from her private part

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimpbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, says the father of the girl reported the incident to the Ibafo police divisional headquarters

Detectives from the divisional police headquarters later arrested the suspect from his house at two unity close in the community.

