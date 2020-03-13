Teacher Jailed For Life For Raping Nine Year Old Girl

An Abeokuta high court has sentenced a 27 year old man to spend the rest of his life behind the bar, for raping a nine year old girl in the Ogun State capital.

The sentencing of the convict, Kazeem Abdul-Jelili to life imprisonment, ended after his nine year old trial which began in 2011.

Abdul-Jelili raped the girl at an undisclosed private school, along Abiola Way in Abeokuta, where he was employed as a fine art teacher.

During his trial, the state principal counsel, Owolabi Akinola told the court that the convict sexually abused the girl, who was then a primary three pupil during a holiday lesson at the school.

The girl says the convict ordered her to go inside an empty classroom in the school premises, where she was sexually abused.

The incident, according to the girl, was later reported to her step-father, who informed the police who arrested the convict.

During the trial session, a doctor at the state hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, who examined the girl confirmed a forceful sexual intercourse on her.

Justice Patricia Oduniyi in her judgement, ruled that the prosecution proved the essential elements that, the convict had an unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor.

Justice Oduniyi thereby found him guilty and jailed him for life.

